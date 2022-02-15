Four Syrian Factions Unite in Liberation and Construction Movement

Four military factions of the Syrian National Army announced their merger into the Liberation, and Construction Movement, according to al-Souria Net.

Four military factions of the Syrian National Army announced the formation of a new military body, the Liberation, and Construction Movement.

The commander of the al-Sharqiya Army, Colonel Hussein al-Hammadi, posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday a statement about the new formation, which he became commander of.

The formation includes the following factions: Ahrar al-Sharqiya, Jaysh al-Sharqyya, Division 20, and Suqur al-Sham (Northern Sector), to be subordinate to the National Army in the Ministry of Defence of the Interim Syrian Government.

According to the statement, the new formation came as the challenges facing the Syrians in getting rid of the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian supporters continue. “The accompanying control of the terrorist organization (PYD) in the eastern region is causing the suffering of its people (…) with the emergence of new exceptional challenges that occurred in the liberated north in recent years, they have been reflected in security imbalances and fragility.”

The new military formation announced a set of terms agreed upon by the four factions, including stabilizing the security situation and improving the livelihoods of Syrians in the places of these factions’ presence.

Aleppo’s northern countryside has already witnessed several factional movements within the Syrian National Army, with new alliances announced in the past months within its “one coalition.”

The National Army controls large areas of the border with Turkey, from the far north-west city of Afrin to the eastern rural cities of Jarablus and Bab.

It also controls a large area between the cities of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain in the northeast of the country.

