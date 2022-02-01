Turkish-backed Faction Leader Killed in Aleppo Countryside

A leader in the Turkish-backed al-Hamza Division was killed Sunday by unknown gunmen in the city of al-Bab, according to North Press.

A leader in the Turkish-backed al-Hamza Division was killed Sunday evening, in an attack carried out by unknown gunmen in the city of al-Bab, east of Aleppo.

Unidentified gunmen directly shot the car of the leader of the Hamza Division, Safi al-Ali, a local source told North Press.

The leader was targeted in front of his house in the Haydariyah neighborhood north of the city, while the attackers fled away, the source added.

Since 2017, the al-Bab city has been under the control of Turkish-backed armed Syrian opposition factions following Operation Euphrates Shield, which was led by Turkey.

Areas under the control of the Turkish-backed factions have been witnessing security chaos accompanied by frequent explosions, in addition to cases of abduction and corruption amid the failure of these factions to maintain security.

On Sunday, the Head of the local council of Rajo district, north of Afrin, Khalil Haj Oso, was seriously injured and his 15-year-old child was killed in an IED explosion inside his car in the Afrin region, north of Aleppo, northern Syria.

