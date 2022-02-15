Russian Officer: U.S. Sanctions on Syria Deteriorated Standards of Living

Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, the Deputy Head of the Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, denounced U.S. sanctions on Syria, according to SANA.

Lieutenant-General Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, Deputy Head of the Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, denounced the U.S. unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, adding that these sanctions deteriorated standards of living in the country.

A representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces told TASS that the U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria through the so-called Caesar Act have intimidated many companies, including Russian companies.

The Russian General indicated that the companies refuse even to enter into profitable projects in Syria for fear of U.S. sanctions.

Russia always denounces Western coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people.

Lavrov, Guterres discuss Syria

In a relevant story, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the situation in Syria, Libya, the Balkans, and other issues.

“Lavrov briefed Guterres on the detail of Russia’s ongoing negotiations with member states of North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) and The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on security guarantees,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

“A comprehensive exchange of views took place on a number of current international issues, such as the situation in Syria and Libya, as well the activities of UN Mission in Kosovo,” the statement added.

