Explosion Kills One Soldier, Wounds 11 in Damascus

At about 7:25 am, on February 15th, 2022, an explosive device planted in a military bus near the Customs roundabout went off, leading to the martyrdom of a soldier and wounding 11 others, a military source said.
On October 20th, 2021, 14 were killed, and others were wounded when two explosive devices attached to a military bus were detonated at Jisr al-Raees , Damascus.
No further details were given by SANA.