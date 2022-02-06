What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Russia calls for the regime to control all of Syria, the Opposition meets Turkey VP, and Covid spreads. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the only way to guarantee security in Syria is the Syrian state’s regaining its control over its entire territory, calling for an investigation into the killing of civilians during the operation carried out by an American commando unit to kill ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi in Idleb northern countryside, according to Russia Today.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday the arrival of several landing ships from the Northern and the Baltic fleet to the Russian Navy’s logistic center in Tartous port. ” Six large landing ships had completed their sailing around Europe and reached the eastern side of the Mediterranean Sea as part of the exercises conducted by the Russian Navy.” a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry said. The statement added that the ships are currently waiting to enter the logistic center of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea at Tartous port to refuel and get logistical materials.

Read Also: U.S. Kills the New ISIS Global Leader: Roundup

The President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay in the Turkish capital, Ankara to discuss with him the latest field and political developments in Syria, the SOC Media Department reported. Meslet stressed the importance of the efforts that the friendly and sisterly states, especially Turkey, are making to advance the political solution and support a genuine political transition in Syria. Meslet talked about the situation in the liberated areas, stressing the need to step up support for SIG and further empower it to better manage those areas.

Syria is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases. The Ministry of Health reported 170 new Covid-19 cases in the weekend, according to SANA. The total number of infections recorded in the country has reached up to 51,826, of which 40,243 have recovered and 3,004 have passed away, the statement added.