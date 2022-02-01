Oman Foreign Minister: Syria Cornerstone of Joint Arab Action

The Foreign Minister of Oman was welcomed by President Assad in Damascus, where he called for deeper Arab cooperation, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received in Syria on Monday Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, and an accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the distinguished relations that bind Syria and Oman and aspects of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of continuing work on all levels in order to enhance these relations through building on the principles and common interests that gather the two countries and peoples and fulfilling partnerships in various sectors that benefit the Syrian and Omani peoples and the peoples of the Arab region.

“What we lack, as Arabs,” Assad said, “is to lay the foundations for the methodology of political relations and to hold objective dialogues based on the interests of the people.”

Read Also: Agreement Between Syria and Oman on Energy Cooperation

He pointed out that dealing with changes in reality and Arab society requires changing the political approach and thinking, based on our interests and our position in the international arena.

In turn, the Omani minister conveyed to President al-Assad the greetings of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his keenness on Oman’s firm stances towards Syria, considering its strong and courageous policies.

Foreign Ministers

The guest minister also met with Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad.

“The Sultanate has stood by Syria in its war against terrorism,” Mekdad said upon the arrival of Minister Al Busaidi at the Airport on Monday morning. Busaidi, for his part, affirmed that “Syria is a cornerstone of joint Arab action, and the Arabs aspire to meet with it.”

Mekdad indicated that the sisterly Sultanate has stood by Syria in its stance against terrorism and in working to form an Arab stance that would restore the nation’s strength and energy.

Busaidi, for his part, said “I am very happy to be here today in ancient Damascus… in sisterly Syria, which is a cornerstone of joint Arab action… We look forward to holding discussions and consultations with the brothers in Syria on our common issues and concerns that always aim at goodness, reunification, cooperation, and solidarity between brothers.”

In response to a question, Busaidi said: “All the Arab brothers always look forward to meeting with Syria and the return of Arab cohesion to its normal status, therefore, all our endeavors, myself and others from the Arab brothers, are directed towards this field.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.