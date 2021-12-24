Agreement Between Syria and Oman on Energy Cooperation

Ministers from Oman and Syria discussed deepening cooperation in energy and exchanging expertise, according to SANA.

Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tohme, discussed with the Omani Minister of Energy and Minerals, Dr Muhammad bin Hamad al-Rumaihi, the possible prospects of cooperation between Syria and Oman and means of developing them in energy fields.

During the meeting, which was held virtually, the two sides agreed on exchanging expertise in the field of energy, and intensifying visits between the two countries, in addition to training workers of the Ministry of Oil in Syria by their counterpart in Oman to avoid the shortage of expert labor force as a result of the crisis.

Both sides also agreed on holding a virtual workshop between experts in renewable energies from the two countries to discuss prospects of cooperation and exchange of expertise in this field, in light of the advanced Omani experience and expertise in the field of renewable energies.

The Omani minister expressed his country’s desire to cooperate with Syria in the field of energy.

