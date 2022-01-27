Syria: We’ll Never Allow EU to Intervene in our Affairs

Syria rejected comments by the EU council, refusing any kind of intervention in its internal affairs, according to al-Watan.

Syria censured on Wednesday the stances and lies that were mentioned in the statement of the European Council on Syria, saying that Damascus will never allow the EU and others to intervene in its affairs and to hinder the consolidation of stability in it.

An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the lies and stances of the EU council reflect that it is out of touch with reality.

Read Also: Zemmour Calls for Reopening France Embassy in Syria

“It has become obvious that this institute lacks the minimum level of independence and it has accepted to be a tool for implementing U.S. policies,” the source said.

It added that the conflict in Syria is far from over and remains the source of suffering and instability because of the western intervention in Syria’s affairs and the illegitimate coercive measures being imposed on it as well as the failure of an aggressive plot against it.

The source concluded by saying that the EU council’s statement on Syria is not worth the ink that it is written with.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.