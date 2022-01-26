Zemmour Calls for Reopening France Embassy in Syria

Eric Zemmour, the controversial candidate in France's presidential election, has called for normalization with the Syrian Regime, according to Snack Syria.

(Far-Right) French presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour, said that the closure of the French embassy in Syria was wrong, calling on his country to reopen it.

Zemmour added in a television statement to France 5, that the closure of the French embassy in Syria, was the result of France’s previous policies, which “exploited the human rights issue as a pretext, brought it to a dead-end, and lost a lot of influence that it previously had.”

The French presidential candidate, demanding an end to the demonization of the Syrian government, added: “I only recognize the existing regimes, and if Assad had lost there would have been a caliphate and an Islamic state.”

