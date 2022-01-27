Syria, Lebanon, Jordan Sign Agreement to Transmit Electricity through Syria

Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan signed on Wednesday an agreement on electricity linkage between the three countries, SANA reports.

Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan signed on Wednesday an agreement on electricity linkage from Jordan to Lebanon via Syria.

“We in Syria are among the first countries that seek Arab-Arab cooperation in all fields,” Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamel said.

Zamel’s remarks came during a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Walid Fayyad and his Jordanian counterpart Saleh al-Kharabsheh after signing the agreement.

“The Syrian government had been insisting on the success of this file as soon as possible, and there had been direct supervision from the government to follow up on the implementation of the works that were completed in a record time and studied by the Ministry of Electricity and the Electricity Transmission Establishment as we completed the works that we pledged to complete within the specified period and we are currently ready for the electrical linkage,” Minister Zamel said.

He noted that the signing is the beginning of Arab-Arab cooperation, and it will be a good beginning of greater cooperation in all fields.

In turn, the Lebanese Minister of Energy described the signing of the agreement as an important historical moment for Lebanon and the Arab world, not in its size but in its symbolism.

“We are consolidating joint Arab action, economic and social work, and cohesion among the Arabs with this stance because of its importance to the Lebanese people,” Fayyad said.

He added “Through the agreement, we will supply 250 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity in cooperation with Jordan and with the support and participation of Syria, which enshrines joint Arab action.”

Fayyad noted that Lebanon seeks to import gas from Egypt and Jordan, with the support of Syria, to supply the Zahrani power station with gas, pointing out that an agreement in this regard will enter into force two months from now.

For his part, Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh al-Kharabsheh stressed that the signing of the Electricity Exchange Agreement with Lebanon and the Transit Agreement with Syria “enhances the bonds of cooperation between our countries and our historical relationship derived from the directives of leaders in these countries, with the need to increase levels of cooperation between us.”

“We are committed to cooperating among us for the benefit of all, not only for the interest of Lebanon, and any cooperation between Arab countries is in the interest of all Arab countries,” Kharabsheh said.

