6 Days Later, SDF Declares Full Control of Ghweran Prison

The SDF announced that it fully controls the al-Sina'a prison in the Ghweran neighborhood of Hassakeh, six days after the Islamic State attack on the prison, according to al-Souria Net.

“The control of the Ghweran prison has been completed,” said Farhad Shami, media spokesman for SDF. He stressed the surrender of all ISIS members who are trapped inside the prison.

Shami tweeted: “The culmination of the military campaign (hammer of the people) with full control of the Sina’a prison in Hassakeh by our forces and the surrender of all ISIS militants.”

ISIS had launched an attack on Ghweran prison last Thursday, coinciding with a rebellion inside the prison for ISIS’s detainees.

The prison is home to thousands of al-Qaeda detainees and their families and is considered one of the largest SDF prisons in eastern Syria. It is located near the residential neighborhoods of the city of Hassakeh and in an open area.

There are fears of a later danger that may afflict the region after a number of ISIS members escaped from Ghweran prison, whose number has not yet been estimated, while the SDF says that more than a thousand members have surrendered during the prison siege.

