North Korea Condemns Threats of the United States to Syria

The leader of North Korea condemned U.S. policy, the Syria Times writes.

The Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea, editor’s note) DPRK affirmed Thursday, that the hostile policy of the United States and the military threats towards Pyongyang has reached a dangerous line that can no longer be condoned.

During the sixth meeting of the Eighth Central Committee chaired by President Kim Jong-un, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea discussed the immediate action report and important policy issues of the Party and the country, as well as directions for taking actions against the United States in the future, the official North Korean Central News Agency, stated adding: “After the summits held between the DPRK and the United States in the past years, Washington conducted hundreds of military exercises that it had committed to stopping, and tests of all kinds of strategic weapons, and shipped very modern means of attack to South Korea in addition to strategic nuclear weapons to the area around the Korean Peninsula, which constitutes a serious threat to the security of our country.”

The agency continued, “The United States has brutally tarnished the reputation of our country and committed a clumsy act by imposing 20 independent sanctions. The current US administration continues its maneuvers to deprive the DPRK of its right to self-defense… And all the facts clearly prove once again that the hostile policy toward the Democratic Republic of Korea will continue in the future as long as there is an entity that is hostile to US imperialism.”

The agency noted that the Politburo meeting reassigned the national defense political tasks of promptly promoting more powerful physical means that can efficiently control the hostile moves of the United States against the DPRK.

