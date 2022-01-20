Putin: Russia Iran Joint Efforts Enabled Syria to Overcome Terrorism

During Raissi's state visit to Moscow, Putin affirmed that both Russia and Iran participated in the fight against terrorism in Syria, according to SANA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has affirmed that the support provided by Russia and Iran for Syria in its war on terrorism has enabled it to overcome the terrorism threats on its territory.

Putin’s remarks came during his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ibrahim Raisi, in Moscow on Wednesday.

“We cooperate very closely at the international level, and thanks to our joint efforts, we have been able to help Syria to a large extent in overcoming the threats associated with international terrorism,” Putin said.

The Russian President expressed the desire to be informed of the positions of his Iranian counterpart on the latest developments in Afghanistan and on the nuclear agreement concluded between Tehran and the major powers.

He noted that with regard to bilateral relations between the two countries, huge projects are being implemented and work is underway in several fields.

In turn, President Raisi highlighted the importance of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the international arena, noting that the Iranian side handed Russia a project for strategic cooperation for 20 years.

