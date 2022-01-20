Assad Advisor: Embargo is War Against Syria, Breaking it is Defense

Luna al-Shebel said on Tuesday that the economic embargo against Syria is a form of war that should be resisted, according to the Syria Times.

Special Advisor at the Republic Presidency, Luna al-Shebel, said on Tuesday that the economic embargo against Syria is a form of war, and breaking it is one of the defensive means for the Syrian State to confront this war.

“The coercive Western economic embargo against Syria aims to paralyze the economy and target the citizens’ livelihood,” Shebel said in an interview with the Russia Today Channel, stressing that the Syrian State exerts efforts to break this embargo as it managed to achieve this target through adopting many methods and securing the basic needs of citizens.

She added that the Western states, which backed the terrorists and launched a war on Syria, failed in achieving their targets and moved to economic warfare.

As for the Russian economic support to Syria, Shebel said that it is normal for Syria to request the utmost possible assistance from its Russian ally, which has offered and still offer what it can, whether during the war or now regarding the economic situation.

“The Russian role has been effective in removing or easing the suffering of the Syrian people, whether through direct support or through trade exchange between both countries,” Shebel added.

Regarding the Syrian-Iranian relations, Shebel affirmed that they are historic and deeply rooted.

“Those relations depend on mutual respect, common interests, and the principle of non-intervention in the affairs of others… Iran also has stood by Arab rights, on top, the Palestinian cause,” she said.

Shebel went on to say that “Israel” is an occupying entity throughout history and it has supported terrorism in Syria and contributed to the war against it, in reference to the repeated Israeli aggressions on Syrian lands.

As for Syria’s return to the Arab League and its participation in the upcoming Algeria summit, Shebel said that Syria’s membership at this League was suspended by a wrong decision in contradiction with the League’s rules, and when they reconsider this mistake, Syria will automatically return and participate in the summit.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.