Germany Begins Syrian Doctor Accused of Crimes Against Humanity Trial

The Frankfurt Regional High Court in Germany announced that it will begin the trial of Syrian doctor Alaa Moussa, who is accused of committing acts of torture and murdering injured people detained by regime intelligence services inside military and civilian hospitals.

Starting on Wednesday, the accused must respond to questioning by the Supreme Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt, where he faces charges of crimes against humanity in Syria, according to Germany’s Tag 24 website.

The German federal prosecutor’s office has accused Alaa Moussa of torturing prisoners in a military hospital and a military intelligence prison in Homs between 2011 and 2012.

The prosecutor also charged Moussa with murdering patients by lethal injection and causing serious bodily harm and psychological damage to opposition detainees.

On June 19th, 2020, German authorities arrested Moussa on suspicion of involvement in torture and crimes against humanity committed in Syria against detainees in Assad regime prisons.

The accused had traveled from Syria to Germany, where he had practiced medicine before his dealings with regime intelligence and suspected crimes against humanity came to light. He was then arrested ahead of his trial.

Germany is currently reviewing more than 12 cases of crimes against humanity committed in Syria, according to a report issued last year by the human rights organization. The Koblenz court is not connected to the German government, yet—according to human rights laws enshrined in the German constitution—human rights violations can be proven through evidence and witnesses. Accordingly, this trial can not only convict the accused but can also condemn the Assad regime at large.

