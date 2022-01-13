Jordan PM Denies Secret Talks with Syrian Regime

The Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher al-Khasawneh denied on Tuesday that the kingdom had opened secret channels of communication with the Syrian regime, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

The Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher al-Khasawneh denied on Tuesday that the kingdom had opened secret channels of communication with the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

In comments made to local outlet Ammon News, Khasawneh also denied that Amman had sent an envoy to Damascus, saying that only letters and ministerial delegations were being exchanged between the two nations.

“I do not know about the presence of a Jordanian envoy to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and I do not think that there is an envoy,” the premier said.

However, Khasawneh said his country’s interaction with Syria was “positive”.

The premier said Jordan does not interfere in Syria’s internal affairs, but said Amman is “interested in restoring security and safety” to its northern neighbor.

Read Also: The Algeria Arab League Summit and Conditions for Participation of Syria

“Therefore, security and military coordination continue between the two countries, especially in light of attempts to smuggle drugs and terrorists sometimes.”

Jordan has taken steps to mend ties with the Syrian regime, severely damaged since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke to Assad in October, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain.

The kingdom reopened its main border crossing with Syria in late September and has said it would take a “realistic approach” towards the Syrian conflict over a number of pressing issues.

It was reported in August last year that King Abdullah II also discussed rapprochement with the Syrian regime with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has intervened militarily in support of Bashar al-Assad.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.