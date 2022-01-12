SDF Militants Killed by Popular Factions in Deir-ez-Zor

A number of SDF gunmen were killed in an attack in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, according to SANA.

A number of gunmen from the U.S. occupation-backed QSD (SDF, Syrian Democratic Forces, editor’s note) militia were killed and others were injured in an explosive device attack in Takihi village, in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

The popular factions targeted a military vehicle carrying QSD militants with an explosive device in al-Takihi village in the northern countryside, local sources told SANA.

The sources added that the vehicle was damaged in the attack and all the militiamen who were on board the vehicle were either killed or injured.

Read Also: SDF Kidnaps Official of the Kurdish National Council

Over the past period, the attacks on QSD positions in the al-Jazeera region have been escalating, causing deaths and injuries among its ranks, in addition to destroying their positions and vehicles

Separately, the locals in the al-Shadadi city, Hassakeh southern countryside have demonstrated in condemnation of the U.S.-linked QSD militia’s terrorist practices and its crimes against the locals in the area.

The locals in al-Shadadi in Hassakeh countryside demonstrated on Tuesday morning in protest against the QSD militia, and in denunciation of its criminal practices against the citizens, local sources told SANA reporter

The sources added that the locals who gathered at the square of the al-Shadadi city have set tires on fire and blocked main roads, chanting slogans in condemnation of the militia’s practices.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.