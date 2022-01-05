Government Removes Subsidies for “Affluent Population”

The Syrian PM has clarified that only the most affluent people in Syria will lose access to state subsidies, claiming that the crisis is a result of sanctions, according to al-Watan.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said that subsidies are strategic for Syria, and thus they will not be abandoned. The government is, however, working on mechanisms to ensure that the system reaches the right beneficiaries, stressing that the Syrian people’s suffering has been caused by the West’s illegal, coercive economic sanctions.

During an interview on Monday, Arnous added that the system can still support about 333,000 subsidy cards out of a total of 4 million. He explained that the support provided will be reduced for some, such as those who own two or more cars or a factory, or a doctor with a considerable income who has been working for more than ten years. These potential beneficiaries cannot be compared with others.

Arnous pointed out that the government continues to support education and that there are millions of students at all levels of education, from kindergarten to university, who receive their education free of charge. The government also supports the health sector, where it provides the most significant surgeries free of charge. Last year, 1,900 open heart operations and 270 kidney transplants were performed.

“We must not allow high prices to absorb salary increases. There is a wave of high prices for food and transport in all countries worldwide, but this does not prevent the law of market forces from applying, not to mention strict price controls and the promotion of a culture of complaints against those who infringe on citizens’ rights,” he said.

Arnous pointed out that the decline in the availability of oil-based services and electricity is not a government failure, but a reality imposed by the war. Arnous indicated that Syria, before the terrorist war began, produced 9,500 megawatts of electricity, with 24-hour availability. Lebanon would receive electricity and Syria still had a surplus.

Arnos pointed out that the terrorist war on Syria has destroyed 55 to 60 percent of electricity stations, transmission infrastructure, and conversion centers. Accordingly, the electricity shortfall has increased greatly. He added that the reality today is much better, but citizens view the situation from the opposite perspective. For this reason, the true situation needs to be clarified.

