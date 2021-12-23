PM: No less than 12% Excluded from Subsidies, Gas Crisis to End Soon

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous revealed that only 12 percent of the citizens who benefit from subsidies will lose this support, claiming that the shortage of gas will soon come to an end, according to al-Watan.

now will be removed from the support, stressing that the government continues to deliver subsidies in all aspects to those who deserve it.

The last round of the General Federation of Trade Unions Council’s fifth session with the government was prevailed by calm and positive interaction. The decrees issued recently by President Bashar al-Assad regarding salaries, wages, and compensation eased the severity of labor demands that workers’ representatives from all governorates were presenting to the government.

During the meeting, Arnous pointed out that despite the war on Syria, it is the only country in the world that subsidizes oil derivatives.

Arnous revealed that during the next year, the problem of the lack of domestic gas will end. A contract was made to provide 20 thousand tons per month through a loan, in addition to 12 thousand tons of our national production per month. 32 thousand tons will be available per month, which means the provision of large quantities.

Jamal al-Qadiri, the head of the General Federation of Trade Unions, asked the government to gradually raise prices because many materials and services have been raised by 100 percent at once. He stressed the need to re-examine the costs of labor housing and work to reduce construction costs by granting the Public Institution for Housing the materials needed to complete labor housing at the cost price.

Finance Minister Kenan Yaghi expressed the ministry’s readiness to address the situation of groups that have not benefited from the compensation law on the basis of the current salary. He stressed that new legislation is being worked on to exempt minimum wages from income tax.

Health Minister Hassan Ghobash expressed regret that the planned rate of COVID-19 vaccine targeting 20,000 citizens had not yet been achieved, stressing that the percentage has not yet reached more than five percent.

Electricity Minister Ghassan Zamil stressed that the electricity situation is as annoying to the government as it is for the citizens, but there will be an improvement in the country after next February.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.