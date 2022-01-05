U.S. Forces Conduct Airdrop in Hassakeh Village

U.S. forces conducted an airdrop on a village in southern Hassakeh, with the help of the SDF, Sana reports.

The U.S. occupation forces have imposed a security cordon around al-Dushaisha village, in the southern countryside of Hassakeh on Tuesday at dawn, and conducted an airdrop in it, after which they raided a number of houses.

U.S. occupation forces conducted the airdrop through four helicopters, a drone, and a ground force, accompanied by gunmen from the U.S. occupation-linked SDF militia (Syrian Democratic Forces, observer’s note), local sources told a SANA reporter.

The sources indicated that the occupation forces and SDF militiamen cordoned off the aforementioned area and raided a number of houses in the village, taking off their doors and tampering with their contents, which led to a state of panic and fear among the residents.

Every now and then, the U.S. occupation forces deliberately conduct airdrop operations and raids, accompanied by the SDF militia, on the homes of citizens in the areas they occupy in the countrysides of Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, and Hassakeh, in addition to the repressive practices of the SDF militia which are represented in kidnapping civilians and taking them to compulsory recruitment camps to fight among its ranks.

