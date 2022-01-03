Under Fifth Corps Banner, Iranian Fighters Penetrate SDF Areas

Russia and Iran have agreed to allow Iranian soldiers into the areas of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under the banner of the Fifth Corps, according to Baladi News.

Local media sources revealed an agreement between Russia and Iran to allow Iranian soldiers into the areas of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under the banner of the Fifth Corps. This comes in exchange for the incursion of Russian forces into areas controlled by Iranian militias.

The Eye of the Euphrates website said that “the Fifth Corps militia, began several hours ago, to penetrate into the areas controlled by the Iranian militias in the Jabal al-Bashri area and the Badias of al-Masrab and al-Tabani, west of Deir-ez-Zor, after prior coordination between the Russians and the Iranians.”

The website explained that on Saturday, the vehicles and soldiers of the Fifth Corps penetrated in groups towards Badiyat al-Masrab and Badiyat al-Tabani, west of Deir-ez-Zor, and the Jabal al-Bishri area at the administrative borders between the governorates of Deir-ez-Zor and Raqqa, to carry out combing operations.

The website noted that Russian forces began coordinating with the Iraqi al-Nujaba movement and the Afghan Fatemiyoun Brigade, which are both Iranian-backed, after a green light from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The website said that the agreement was reached between the parties to allow the Russian-backed militias to penetrate into the areas of Iranian influence in exchange for the Iranian militias’ penetration into the areas east of the Euphrates under the control of the SDF and the international coalition, under the banner of the Fifth Corps and the National Defense who are present there.

The agreement included increased coordination between the Russians and the Iranians about the raids carried out by Russian aircraft in the Syrian desert in general, and the Deir-ez-Zor valley in particular, to avoid human error under the Iranian deployment in the Badia.

The site noted that next Monday will witness a meeting between Russian leaders and the Fifth Corps on the one hand, and the leaders of al-Nujaba and Fatemiyoun on the other hand. The meeting will take place inside the military airport of al-Tabqa in the western countryside of Raqqa, to stabilize the terms of the agreement between the two parties.

