Syria to Host Arab Arab Energy Conference 2024

The council of ministers of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries decided that Syria will host the 2024 Arab Energy Conference in the capital Damascus, SANA reports.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), which was held on Thursday via video, concluded its activities with member states approving that Syria would host the Arab Energy Conference 2024 in Damascus.

Read Also: Electricity Shortages Cost the Economy 4,000 Billion Syrian Pounds

The Ministers of Energy and Petroleum, including Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tohme, agreed that Syria would head the Council of Ministers of OAPEC as of January 2022 until January 2023.

The 107th meeting of the OAPEC Council of Ministers was held on Thursday to discuss the organization’s estimated budget for 2022.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: This comes at a time of rapprochement between several arab countries, including the UAE and the regime in Syria. However, most of Syria’s oil fields are in the Northeast, controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Syria now produces only a fraction of the oil it produced before the conflict, and receives most of its oil from its ally and Gulf archnemesis, Iran.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.