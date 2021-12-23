Turkey Detains U.S. Diplomat who Sold Passport to Syrian Citizen

A Syrian citizen and a U.S. diplomat were arrested after Turkish authorities discovered the sale of a forged passport, according to al-Souria Net.

Istanbul’s State Security Directorate said on Wednesday that it had detained a U.S. diplomat for selling a forged passport to a Syrian citizen.

According to a statement issued by the Istanbul Security Directorate, on December 11th, Turkish authorities at Istanbul airport arrested Syrian citizen R.S. after it was found that he had used another person’s passport while leaving the airport.

Read Also: Child Killed by Turkish Guards on Border North of Idleb



Referring to the surveillance cameras, it was revealed that the Syrian citizen met inside the airport with the American diplomat D.J.K., who works at the Washington Consulate in Beirut, and obtained from him the forged passport for 10,000 USD.

The statement confirmed that security forces at Istanbul airport detained the Syrian citizen and the American diplomat with the 10,000 USD received.

After the investigation was completed, the Turkish court fined the Syrian citizen and imprisoned the American diplomat.

Turkish authorities released a recording showing the Syrian citizen and the American diplomat changing clothes, and the moment the money was handed over before they were arrested.

No statement was issued from the U.S. State Department about the Istanbul Security Directorate’s account of the American diplomat.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.