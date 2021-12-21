Talks Between Syria and Iraq on Increasing Volume of Trade Exchange

Officials from Syria and Iraq have underlined the importance of boosting trade between the two countries, according to SANA.

The Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Dr Mohammad Samer al-Khalil has underlined the importance of trade and economic relations between Syria and Iraq and the need to increase the volume of trade exchange in a way that would achieve their common interests.

During his meeting with the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, Yassin Sharif al-Hujaimi, at the building of the Economy Ministry, Khalil shed light on the necessity of facilitating procedures at the border crossings and reducing customs duties to facilitate the export of Syrian goods to Iraq.

For his part, Hujaimi called for further developing economic and trade relations between the two countries and enhancing cooperation through the Iraqi-Syrian Joint Committee

He highlighted the importance of Investment Law No 18 in encouraging investment andArab investors, and the role of the private sector in both countries in revitalizing trade and enhancing economic cooperation

Both sides discussed the main role of the Iraqi Commercial Attaché in Syria in boosting bilateral relations, in addition to creating commercial opportunities between both countries.

They also underlined the importance of holding the “Made in Syria” exhibition in Iraq on Dec. 26th with the participation of more than 170 industrial and trade companies as it constitutes a significant opportunity for the meeting of Syrian and Iraqi businessmen.

