Delegation of Syrian Arab Republic Arrives in Nur-Sultan for Astana Talks

Delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Susan, arrived on Monday in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to participate in the 17th international meeting on Syria in Astana format.

The agenda of the Astana meeting, which will take place on the 21st and 22nd of December in Nur-Sultan, includes bilateral and tripartite meetings on the Syrian crisis among the participating delegations representing the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran, and Turkey), in addition to a UN delegation, followed by a final statement of the meeting.

So far, 16 meetings have been held within the Astana format, two of them in the Russian resort of Sochi. All of which stressed Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

