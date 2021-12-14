Australian-Syrian Business Council Established

A group of Australian businessmen of Syrian origin announced the formation of the Australian-Syrian Business Council, SANA reports.

A group of Australian businessmen of Syrian origin announced the formation of the Australian-Syrian Business Council, headed by Ali Juria with the aim of creating an environment for economic activities of Syrian origin in Australia, communicating with the motherland, and providing what is possible during the circumstances that Syria is going through.

Read Also: SOC Welcomes Australia Designation of Hezbollah as Terrorist

In a press statement to SANA, Jouria said that the council obtained official approvals from the Australian government and is working to create an environment for economic activities to give them a role in economic and social life in cooperation with all economic authorities and activities in Australia.

According to Juria, the council seeks to develop cooperation with the motherland of Syria in various economic fields, expressing his hope that the new council will have a counterpart from the Syrian side to coordinate between the two councils with the aim of enhancing economic and trade relations, establishing partnerships between businessmen from the two countries and contributing to reconstruction projects in Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.