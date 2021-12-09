Joint Free Zone Between Syria and Jordan Reopened

The joint free zone administration between Syria and Jordan has successfully resumed its activities, while a Syrian-Iraqi Business Forum is being prepared in Damascus, SANA reports.

The joint free zone administration between Syria and Jordan has adopted several procedures to reactivate its work and ensure the return of investment facilities.

According to the Director-General of the Syrian-Jordanian Joint Free Zone, Dr Arfan al-Khadawneh, the procedures included the electronic connection between the customs of Syria and Jordan, as well as securing electricity, communications, water, and others.

Khadawneh pointed out, in a statement to SANA the important role of the free zone in bolstering trade between the two countries, particularly in regard to transportation, shipment, and transit.

Syrian- Iraqi forum

In a relevant story, the Syrian-Iraqi Business Forum is scheduled to be held in Damascus from the 12th to the 15th of next month at the Conferences Palace in Ebla al-Cham Hotel with the participation of actors in the food, textile, chemical, engineering, medical, electrical, financial, and shipment sectors.

The Director of the International Group for Businessmen and Businesswomen, Dr. Roujeh Obeid told SANA that the relations of cooperation between Syria and Iraq and the future economic and trade cooperation opportunities necessitate further work and mutual visits to consolidate and strengthen them.

For his part, the Director-General of the Syrian Investment Agency, Midian Diyab said in a similar statement that the meetings constitute an opportunity for the investors to get acquainted with the available job opportunities in Syria and the large facilitations provided to the investors by the Investment Law no. 18 for the year 2021

In turn, Head of the Entrepreneurs Union Ayman Malandi told SANA in a similar statement that the Forum embodies the significant role of the private sector in the economic and development process and to enhance ties of friendship and cooperation, in addition to exchanging expertise between the entrepreneurs in both countries.

Head of the Arab and Iraqi Contractors’ Union Ali Fakher al-Sanafi stressed the importance of holding the Syrian-Iraqi Business Forum in enhancing the cooperation and partnerships between representatives of the private sectors and eliminating all challenges facing the development of the partnership that would move the wheel of the commercial growth of various economic sectors forwards.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: The Jordan Times had announced the reactivation of the free zone with Syria last week.

