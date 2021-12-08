Jordan Calls on Syrian Workers to Renew Work Permits

The Ministry of Labour in Jordan asked all Syrian workers to obtain a permit to legalize their employment in the kingdom, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Ministry of Labour in Jordan called yesterday on all Syrian workers who do not have work permits or who have not renewed them to proceed with the procedures to obtain a permit to legalize their employment in the kingdom.

“Syrian workers have been exempt from the work permit and health certificate fees since 2016 under cabinet decisions, the latest of which was issued early this year,” the ministry said in a statement.

Syrian workers were issued “flexible or temporary work permits in Jordan, under the list of jobs allowed for non-Jordanians.”

Jordan currently hosts some 650,000 Syrian refugees, over 100,000 of whom have been granted work permits, according to official data from the United Nations.

