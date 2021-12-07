Volunteer Campaign to Encourage Syrians to get Covid Vaccine

A three-day volunteer campaign was launched in the opposition-held northwestern Syria to encourage Syrians to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A three-day volunteer campaign was launched in the opposition-held northwestern Syria to encourage Syrians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Osama al-Jumaa, Communication Officer in the Voluntary Developmental Human Building team told Zaman al-Wasl that the campaign seeks to achieve collective action between the northern areas of the voluntary teams, humanitarian organizations, and official institutions so that the responsibility of encouraging people rests with all parties.

Read Also: Health Ministry Warns of Omicron and Invites Adults to Receive Vaccine

The campaign includes about 70 volunteers from humanitarian and community organizations from different regions.

The health system in northern Syria is already unable to cope with the COVID-19 waves. Even prior to the pandemic, the health system in this part of Syria was already struggling and reliant on humanitarian aid. Now, healthcare facilities and humanitarian organizations alike are unable to cope with the extent of this new wave.

Northern Syria is home to 3.5 million refugees but is controlled by opposition Islamist fighters.

The Syrian conflict has claimed 494,438 lives and has displaced 13,2 million people since it erupted in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.