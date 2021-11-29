Health Ministry Warns of Omicron and Invites Adults to Receive Vaccine

The Minister of Health in Syria has warned against the Omicron mutation of COVID-19, calling on adults to take the vaccine, according to Hashtag Syria.

The Ministry of Health said it is following the epidemiological situation of COVID-19, 24/7, locally, and globally. This comes particularly with the recent announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) that the mutant detected in South Africa “Omicron” contains a large number of mutations, some of which are alarming, with preliminary evidence of an increased risk of infection again, and faster rates of disease spread.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry urged all citizens to abide by preventive measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing as much as possible, avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated places, -especially for chronic and elderly patients- constant hand washing, and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

The Ministry of Health renewed its call for all people over the age of 18 to receive the effective, safe, and free COVID-19 vaccine, especially with its availability in 967 centers and hospitals, and through 200 mobile teams in villages and areas where there are no health centers in all governorates.

The ministry stressed that the initiative to receive the vaccine is an individual and societal responsibility in which each person contributes to protecting himself, his family, and his surroundings from infection and possibly serious complications that sometimes lead to death.

Prior to the emergence of the new Omicron mutation, WHO reported that the information it received regarding the effectiveness of the vaccine against most of the mutations was reassuring. The WHO is monitoring developments and three things could be done to confront the mutations, namely: further studies to understand these mutations, giving people booster doses of the vaccine, and working to modify some preparations for these vaccines -as applied to the flu vaccine each year.

