Bab al-Hawa Crossing Discloses Number of Syrians Deported by Turkey in November

The Bab al-Hawa border crossing department has disclosed the number of passengers traveling to and from Turkey in November, according to Baladi News.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said that the total number of passengers traveling to and from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing was 15,194, comprising 1,832 women and 13,362 men.

The statement explained that these passengers were divided into 7,605 people who had left Syria for Turkey, and 7,589 people who had entered Syria from Turkey through the crossing.

In total, Turkish authorities deported 964 Syrian refugees in November. Seven people were granted entry to Turkey, according to the statement, pursuant to reunification decisions.

In its statement, the department said that 45,032 people had entered Syria through the crossing as part of the Eid al-Adha holiday, with 2,044 leaving via the crossing after their holidays. The total number of departures for the Eid break was 39,288.

Of those crossing the border, 4,307 people did so for business, 1,081 as part of work for humanitarian, service, and medical organizations, 135 were authorized by the Turkish government, and 31 were in transit.

The Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey is the only artery of commercial life in northwestern Syria and the only humanitarian outlet through which humanitarian aid convoys can pass into northwestern Syria.

