Syria Participates in Islamic Financial Institutions Conference in Bahrain

Syria participated in the annual conference of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) in the capital of Bahrain, al-Manama upon an invitation by the AAOIFI to the Central Bank of Syria and other Islamic Banks in Syria.

A delegation headed by Governor of the Central Bank Mohammad Isam Hazimeh represented Syria at the two-day conference.

The Central Bank pointed out in a statement the importance of the participation of Syria following the remarkable development that was achieved by the Islamic Banks in Syria over 14 years of their continued work in Syria as the AAOIFI is considered one of the most prominent international organizations that supports the Islamic financial institutions.

The statement also appreciated the organizers’ welcoming Syria’s return to actively participate in international and Arab meetings and conferences.

