Talks Between Syria and Belarus to Develop Parliamentary Relations

The Syria Belarus Friendship Committee at the People’s Assembly discussed on Wednesday with the Belarusian Ambassador in Damascus, Yuri Sloka, means of boosting and developing parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries in a way that serves the interests of the two peoples.

The Chairman and members of the Committee stressed the importance of continuing work to enhance relations between Syria and Belarus in all fields, particularly in mutual experiences, economic cooperation, and trade exchange to confront the unjust economic blockade imposed on the two countries, hailing the stances of the Republic of Belarus in support of Syria’s resilience in its war on terrorism

In turn, Ambassador Sloka said that today’s meeting is an important step in the development of parliamentary relations, noting the importance of joint action at international forums to serve the interests of the two countries, unify their stances and enhance their resilience in the face of external pressures.

