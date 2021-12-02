Syria Calls for Cooperation with UN Industrial Development

Syria has called for close cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in order to rebuild the industrial sector after the war, according to SANA.

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Dr Hassan Khaddour, stressed that Syria gives great importance to close cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. This is particularly true with regards to the efforts it has exerted to support the development of the Syrian industry, calling for further cooperation between Syria and the UN Industrial Development Organization, especially in light of the war that the country has been exposed to since 2011.

This came during Khaddour’s participation in the activities of the 19th conference of the UN Organization for Industrial Development held currently in Vienna.

Read Also: Iranian Trade Center Opened in Free Zones in Damascus

He expressed Syria’s aspiration to hold global just partnerships based on the respect of international law and the UN charters to support the efforts of the State’s institutions to overcome the challenges imposed on Syria over the years of the terrorist war on it and the new obstacles resulted from the coronavirus pandemic and to achieve the goals of the sustainable development far from politicization.

Khaddour pointed out the role that the organization could play in supporting the Syrian government to rebuild the industrial sector.

Khaddour stressed that the unilateral coercive measures undermined the country’s ability to develop the industrial sector, particularly in the field of industrial development.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.