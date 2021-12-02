Distribution of Wheat Seeds to Farmers Resumed in Northeast Syria

The Agricultural Society Development Company resumed the distribution of wheat seeds in the city of Derik, northeast Syria, according to North Press.

The Agricultural Society Development Company resumed distributing wheat seeds in Tel Alo center in the city of Derik (al-Malikiyah) in the northeast of Syria.

“After a month-stop due to stock running out, they resumed the distribution of seeds in Tel Alo center,” Shivan Delli, co-chair of the Agricultural Society Development Company in Derik said.

“They are going to sift 1,200 tons and sterilize them for distribution to the farmers,” Delli added.

Read Also: Suspicious Wheat War; Poisoned Gift by the U.S.

Delli expected that this amount would cover the needs of farmers in the region, as they previously distributed 7,500 tons of wheat seeds and 1,000 tons of barley, in addition, to the seeds that some farmers bought from outside the company.

Farmers from areas in northeast Syria, like Derik, Girke Lege (al-Maabadah), Tel Kocher (al-Ya’rubiyah), and Cil Agha (al-Jawadiyah) can receive the wheat seeds from the Tel Alo center, according to Delli, with each day being allocated to a region.

The seeds are distributed in both types, soft and hard, at a price of 1,200 Syrian pounds per kilo. About 260 tons have been distributed so far.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.