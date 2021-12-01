Authorities in Syria Thwart Captagon Smuggling to Saudi Arabia

Syria seized about 525 kg of Captagon in a shipment of pasta that was intended for export to Saudi Arabia, according to SANA.

The competent authorities in Syria seized about 525 kg of narcotic pills (Captagon) in a shipment of pasta that was intended for export to Saudi Arabia.

“Through extensive information and investigations about a group of smugglers and drug merchants, the competent authorities in Syria seized an Intra truck in Damascus countryside carrying bags of narcotic pills / Captagon / weights 525 kg in a shipment of pasta that was intended for export to Saudi Arabia, with, a source at the competent authorities Department told SANA.

Read Also: Narcotic Pills Factory Seized in Afrin Owned by a Military Commander

Pepper was sprayed over the pills to mislead the devices and dogs trained in detecting narcotic substances, the source added.

Investigations are underway with the arrested to reveal all those involved in the case to take the necessary measures against them.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.