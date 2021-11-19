63 Children Killed Since June in Attacks on Northern Syria

The White Helmets documented that 63 children were killed from the beginning of June up until Wednesday, November 17th, according to SY-24.

The White Helmets documented that 63 children were killed in Northern Syria from the beginning of June up until Wednesday, November 17th. All of them were killed by artillery attacks and airstrikes on cities and towns in the region.

On Thursday, the White Helmets said that children in Syria are the biggest victims of the war waged by the regime and its Russian ally, they have been suffering for more than a decade. “It is the Assad regime’s impunity that has made it persist in continuing its crimes,” the report said.

The White Helmets also confirmed that although a ceasefire was reached in northwestern Syria on March 6th, 2020, regime forces and Russia intensified their military operations in northwestern Syria. Children were the biggest victims of these attacks.

Read Also: UN Holds U.S. Responsible for Killing Dozens of Civilians in Syria

Four months of systematic attacks continued from the beginning of June to the end of September, killing 130 civilians, including 56 children.

Since 2019, the white helmets have documented the deaths of more than 2,600 people, including more than 640 children, in northwestern Syria.

During their latest campaign, regime forces and Russia followed their usual policy of targeting civilian homes and vital installations, with the aim of killing as many civilians as possible, displacing residents from their homes, and emptying the area, the White Helmets said in their report.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.