Israel Launches Airstrikes on Damascus

Israel carried out airstrikes on the Syrian capital and drones targetted Iranian positions in Deir-ez-Zor, according to North Press.

In the early morning of Wednesday, Israel carried out few airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

SANA, the Syrian state-run news agency, announced that Israel fired two missiles from the direction of the Syrian Golan Heights targeting an empty building south of Damascus.

One of the missiles was downed and no casualties were reported, according to SANA.

However, Israel has yet to acknowledge the assault.

In the same context, drones targeted Iranian-backed militias positions yesterday (Tuesday), in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Checking maneuvers capabilities the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducing yesterday, the Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will continue confronting Iran on all fronts, including the north vast area comprising Lebanon and Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes inside Syria over the past few years targeting what it says are Iranian-backed militias strongholds.

Israel rarely acknowledges or comments on carrying out airstrikes inside Syria but it always repeats it will confront Iran attempts to establish a permanent military presence inside Syria.

