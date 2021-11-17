U.S. and European Assurances to Negotiations Committee

The opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee announced that it has received U.S. and European assurances that they will continue to apply pressure to the Assad regime until a political solution is reached, Syria TV says.

The opposition Syrian Negotiations Committee announced that it has received U.S. and European assurances that they will continue to apply pressure to the Assad regime until a political solution is reached in accordance with UN resolutions, especially UN Resolution 2254.

In a tweet, Anas al-Abdah, the Committee president, said that U.S. and European officials assured the commission that the solution in accordance with UN Resolution 2254 “is what they are seeking,” and that “sanctions on the regime will continue until then.”

Abdah warned that normalization with the Assad regime “will hinder the [political] solution and have catastrophic consequences for Syria and the region.” Abdah added that the Syrian people “expect our Arab brothers to continue to stand with them to reach a just political solution.”

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States “does not intend to lift sanctions against the Assad regime or normalize relations with it. Instead, it wishes to make irreversible progress toward a political solution.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price described Bashar al-Assad as a “brutal dictator,” saying that Washington “does not support his rehabilitation and normalization efforts.”

The United Kingdom also reiterated its refusal to normalize relations with the regime’s president, Bashar al-Assad, stressing that “it is not a way to improve the situation in Syria.” The United Kingdom noted that normalizing or developing diplomatic relations with Assad “is not a way to improve the situation of people in Syria.”

Britain’s envoy to Syria, Jonathan Hargreaves, stressed that the UK “remains strongly opposed to normalization and urges all countries to consider the unspeakable suffering inflicted by the regime on the Syrian people.”

