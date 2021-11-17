Syria, South Africa to Enhance Parliamentary, Economic Cooperation

The Syria South Africa Parliamentary Friendship Committee discussed cooperation with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, SANA writes.

The Syria South Africa Parliamentary Friendship Committee discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, Barry Philip Gilder, means of developing parliamentary and economic relations between the two countries.

The Chairman of the committee, Nidal Mhanna, hailed stances of the Republic of South Africa in support of Syria during the years of the terrorist war, referring to the role that it could play in clarifying the truth of what has happened in Syria as its embassy has remained working in Damascus.

Read Also: UAE Foreign Minister, Pedersen Discuss Syria Developments

For his part, the Ambassador described as deep the relations between both countries, affirming the importance of increasing mutual cooperation in different fields.

“My country is very aware of the reality of events in Syria, and this made South Africa support Syria at international forums,” the Ambassador added.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.