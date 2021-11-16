UAE Foreign Minister, Pedersen Discuss Syria Developments

The UAE Foreign Minister met UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Dubai to discuss developments in Syria, according to the Syria Times.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan met on Monday the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Geir Pedersen to discuss the latest developments in the country.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) said that at the meeting held in Dubai, Sheikh bin Zayed and Pedersen discussed means to enhance the international efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.

During the meeting with Pedersen, Sheikh bin Zayed reiterated the UAE support for all efforts made to consolidate security and stability in Syria and meet the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.

