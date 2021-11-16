Syria, Russia Resume Discussing the Return of Refugees

Meetings between officials from Russia and Syria to follow up on the work of the International Conference on Return of Syrian refugees started Monday, according to SANA.

The meetings between officials from Russia and Syria to follow up on the work of the International Conference on Return of Syrian refugees have started today (Monday) in Damascus.

Over the course of four days, the meeting will include a session of the coordinating ministerial bodies of Syria and Russia, in the presence of representatives of the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other humanitarian organizations

At the meeting, there will be Syrian-Russian discussions on cooperation agreements in various domains.

Read Also: The Refugee Crisis Intesifie at EU-Belarus Borders

The activities will also include meetings in several provinces and will address the fields of media, housing, public works, local administration, environment, electricity, higher education, agriculture and agrarian reform, industry, health.

Also, aid and textbooks will be distributed in a number of provinces.

The (Russia-sponsored, editor’s note) International Conference on Return of Syrian refugees was held in November 2020, and in its final statement affirmed the readiness of Syria to return Syrians to their homeland and exert efforts to provide them with good living conditions, and called on the International community to provide support for refugees through the implementation of projects related to reconstruction, providing health and medical care, social services, and demining.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.