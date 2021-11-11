Mekdad Holds Talks with WFP Executive Director About Future Plans

Minister Mekdad held talks with the executive director of the WFP about enhancing cooperation between Syria and the organization, according to the Syria Times.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal al-Mekdad discussed on Wednesday with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley and his accompanying delegation the ways of enhancing cooperation between the Syrian government and the WFP and the future strategic plans.

Mekdad praised the efforts being exerted by the WFP to deliver humanitarian aid to those who are in need.

He stressed the need to ensure the unimpeded delivery of this aid, the adherence to the principles of humanitarian action, and avoiding the politicization practiced by some Western countries in this context.

The minister also talked about the negative effects of unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people by the United States and some Western countries, saying that these sanctions negatively affect the effectiveness of the work of the WFP and other humanitarian organizations inside Syria, in addition to the serious repercussions of these measures on all aspects of daily life, especially food and basic services provided for the Syrian citizens.

Read Also: Education Ministry and UNICEF Discuss Education in Syria

For his part, Beasley expressed his hope for greater cooperation between the program and the Syrian government and to enhance the effectiveness of the program in the field of building resilience.

He underscored the importance of obtaining stable and sustainable funding to improve the livelihood of the Syrian citizens and not be satisfied with providing food aid in the short term.

Future work plans and the move from emergency humanitarian assistance to recovery and medium and long-term plans were also on the table.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.