Assad Receives UAE Foreign Minister in Damascus

President Bashar al-Assad received in Damascus Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by Khalifa Shaheen, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Ali Muhammad Hammad al-Shamsi, head of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, at the rank of Minister.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, developing bilateral cooperation in various fields of common interest, and intensifying efforts to explore new horizons for this cooperation, especially in vital sectors, to strengthen investment partnerships in these sectors.

President Assad stressed, during the meeting in Damascus, the close brotherly relations between Syria and the UAE since the days of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan and noted the objective and correct positions taken by the UAE, stressing that it has always stood by the Syrian people.

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE’s support for stability efforts in Syria. He said that what happened in Syria affected all Arab countries and expressed his confidence that Syria, under the leadership of President Assad, and the efforts of its people can overcome the challenges of the war, indicating that the UAE is ready Always to support the Syrian people.

The discussion also tackled the Arab and regional arenas. The two parties agreed to continue consultation and coordination on the various issues and challenges facing the Arab region, to achieve the aspirations of its peoples and their will away from any external interference.



Remarks by the Syrian Observer: This is the first such visit by the UAE since the beginning of the civil war in Syria. In 2012, as the Syrian conflict accelerated, the UAE and other GCC countries cut ties with the Syrian regime. In December 2018 however, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus, slowly resuming diplomatic cooperation. Other Arab countries, like Egypt, Iraq, Algeria and Jordan, are also warming up ties with Damascus, This is the first such visit by the UAE since the beginning of the civil war in Syria. In 2012, as the Syrian conflict accelerated, the UAE and other GCC countries cut ties with the Syrian regime. In December 2018 however, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus, slowly resuming diplomatic cooperation. Other Arab countries, like Egypt, Iraq, Algeria and Jordan, are also warming up ties with Damascus, hoping to bring Syria back to the Arab League

