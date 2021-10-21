President Assad and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Relations

President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday made a telephone call with Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations between Syria and the UAE, SANA reports.

Talks during the phone call dealt with bilateral relations and means of enhancing them, in addition to prospects of cooperation between Syria and the United Arab Emirates and the common efforts to broaden them in the interests of both countries and peoples.

Discussions also tackled the latest developments on regional and international arenas.

