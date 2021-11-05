Turkey: 14 Accused of Belonging to ISIS Arrested

Turkey has arrested 14 suspected members of ISIS in an operation launched in the southern state of Mersin, Zaman al-Wasl reports.

The Mersin Security Directorate quoted a statement on Thursday, saying that counter-terrorism teams had begun a study against suspects who had spread propaganda for ISIS through a WhatsApp group, and that they had worked in the past within the organization’s cell structures in Turkey.

It confirmed the arrest of 14 foreign suspects through a simultaneous operation launched throughout the state.

After taking action against them, the detainees were transferred to the court, which in turn released six of them on a conditional basis, and the other eight were deported.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.