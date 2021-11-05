Syria Russia Talk About Accelerating of Electricity Projects

Syria and Russia on Wednesday discussed common electricity projects between the two friendly countries, SANA writes.

This came during a meeting held between Minister of Electricity, Ghassan al-Zamil, and Ambassador of Russia to Syria Alexander Yefimov in Damascus.

The two sides affirmed the necessity of enhancing the joint work and alleviating the obstacles that hinder its progress.

Zamil noted the need of accelerating the implementation of the contracts that have been agreed upon, stressing the importance of the meeting to follow up on joint work.

In his turn, Yefimov expressed his country’s readiness to support the electricity sector in Syria.

He noted the necessity of developing joint cooperation and following up the implantation of joint projects that serve the interests of both countries.

