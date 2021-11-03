Syria Exports of Vegetables and Fruits to the Gulf and Iraq Falls 60% in a Month

Exports of Fruits and Vegetables from Syria to Iraq and Gulf States have decreased by more than 60%, after the ban on the export of potatoes, according to Athr Press.

Mohammed al-Akkad, a member of the Committee of Traders and Exporters of Vegetables and Fruits in Damascus, revealed that exports of vegetables and fruits from Syria to the Gulf states and Iraq have declined by more than 60 percent. This decline happened after the decision to stop the export of potatoes, which was issued about a month ago.

According to the local newspaper Al-Watan, about 30 refrigerated vehicles go daily to the Gulf countries loaded with a large number of fruits, and a smaller number of tomatoes and green peppers. About 15 refrigerated vehicles go to Iraq loaded with pomegranates and pears only.

Akkad stressed that within a week the production of autumn sweet potatoes will begin. Therefore, its price will decrease but not less than 1,000 Syrian pounds in bulk. It is important to note that the price of a kilo of salty potatoes in wholesale today is about 1,600 Syrian pounds in the al-Hal market.

He pointed out that the production of tomatoes during the current period has increased and there are large quantities present in the al-Hal market. This led to a decrease in the price of tomatoes where the price per kilo reaches about 500 Syrian pounds in the markets.

A few days ago, the head of the Federation of Agricultural Chambers, Mohamed Kishto, confirmed that at the end of the summer season from mid-September till the end of October, the supply of vegetables is generally reduced and therefore the prices rise. This indicates that there are no products in the al-Hal market priced below 1000 Syrian pounds.

Syria’s total exports from the beginning of 2021 to the end of July amounted to 1.201 million tons with a value of nearly 400 million euros. Iraq is the leading importer of Syrian exports, with exports in the same period exceeding 79 million euros. Iraq is followed by Saudi Arabia with a value of more than 68 million euros, Lebanon 59 million euros, the UAE more than 14 million euros, Jordan 13 million euros, and Egypt 10 million euros.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.