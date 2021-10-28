Moscow Disappointed by Assad... Deceitful and Dissociated from Reality

There is reportedly a great degree of dissatisfaction in Moscow with the Assad regime and how it is handling the crisis in Syria, according to Nedaa Post.

Palestinian writer and politician, Rami al-Shaer, who is close to the Russian Foreign Ministry, confirmed that there is great dissatisfaction in Moscow over the al-Assad regime’s failure to respond to the Russian solution for the Syrian issue, specifically the Constitutional Committee.

Shaer said that the regime did not give an answer regarding the date of the seventh round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee talks. “This is the reason for the growing Russian discontent among several circles in Russia”, he added.

“Some in Moscow say that the Assad regime in Damascus is deceiving us. Others believe that the leadership in Damascus is separate and far from the suffering of the Syrian people,” according to an article published by Russia Today.

“Russia continues to hope that al-Assad will be able to regain control of the decision and will soon announce his approval to continue the work of the Constitutional Committee, according to Pedersen’s proposal that two additional meetings could be held before the end of this year,” al-Shaer indicated.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.