Syrian-Russian Relations Becoming More Solid, Jaafari Says

Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, received on Sunday a delegation of the Syrian-Russian Medical Council headed by Dr. Fadi Issawi.

The Deputy Minister expressed hope for the success of the Medical Council in achieving its aspired-for goals.

In this context, he referred to the deep-rootedness of the Syrian-Russian relations at the official and popular levels, which are getting stronger and more solid.

He noted that the establishment of the Syrian-Russian Medical Council as an NGO represents the nature of this solid relationship between the two friendly countries.

Despite the war which has been waged on Syria for ten years, and the imposition of the harshest types of illegitimate and immoral sanctions on all the sectors, Syria is still steadfast thanks to its leadership and the strong popular will which believes in steadfastness till achieving victory, in addition to the presence of honest friends who reject opportunism in their international relations, Dr. Bashar al- Jaafari affirmed.

In this context, the Deputy Minister underlined the importance of the Syrian-Russian Medical Council, and its contribution to alleviating the negative effects of unilateral coercive measures that affected the health sector, whether in terms of medical materials, laboratory equipment, or human cadres.

Jaafari affirmed the ministry’s readiness to provide all the required help to achieve the Medical Council’s goals.

For his part, the Head of the delegation and its members thanked the Deputy Minister for the support provided by the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry to the Council since it was launched.

They also stressed their rejection of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria, adding that the Syrian-Russian Medical Council aims at establishing hospitals, health centers, in addition to enhancing the exchange of students and medical expertise in various specialties.

